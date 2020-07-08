Karnataka teacher's journey: From an exam hall to the COVID-19 Care Centre

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A 35-year-old asymptomatic COVID-19 patient - a school teacher - had never thought that he will be missing his loving daughter's third birthday on Wednesday. But for the sake of her and his entire family, he volunteered to the test by giving his throat swab and undergoing the treatment at the COVID-19 Care Centre(CCC) here.

As the Cluster Resource Person (CRP) with the education department he was on duty at the SSLC examination centre at Amrituru in Kunigal taluk. As a student tested positive all of his primary contacts had been traced and throat swab was drawn.

As he too got wind of the spread on July 1, he gave the swab and the results arrived on July 5 and that did not shock him much. But as the five days had already lapsed, as he was at his home, he in a hurry detached from the family afraid of the members contracting the virus.

On July 7, he was shifted to the state of the art sports complex turned CCC at the truck terminal here. While his wife, also an employee with the health department has been home quarantined in a separate room in the house, his 10-year-old son and 55-year-old mother ensured the birthday celebrations of his daughter. "She is too small to understand my situation and asked when I will be coming. I said soon as am hospitalised for a syndrome," he told TNIE over the phone.

He felt that the results of the tests should be out at the earliest so that the individuals can make a decision in tandem and check the spread. "The facilities, the food, hot water for both drinking and bathing, the toilets, and the treatment by the doctors have been good at this CCC. The ventilation is superb. I suggest those suspected of contracting the virus should voluntarily undergo check-up for the sake of their family and the country," he suggested.

For the public, in general, he suggested not to treat the COVID-19 patients indifferently and consider it as a taboo. "We have a gobi manchoori snacks seller here and he is afraid as to how the people treat him even after turning negative", he expressed concern.

He added that the way people look at him should be normal. Its a testing time for not alone COVID-19 patients and their family but for the entire society. As for the doctors at the CCC concerned he expressed his gratitude as they have not been hesitating to check the patients' situation routine. "I have got ample time to mingle with close friends, relatives over the phone as got busy after becoming the Cluster Resource Person(CRP)," he said.

The teacher has been browsing the websites on his smartphone for various information especially reading 'Gita' online. A farmer, a milk van driver, and also a doctor among the seven asymptomatic patients under treatment at the CCC, and they reportedly boosting their morale with each other.

