Keen on a career in aviation? HAL Management Academy launches PG Diploma, apply by July 31

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opening up doors for exciting careers in the aviation and aerospace sector, HAL Management Academy (HMA), which is run by the defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), launched two Post Graduate Diploma in Management programmes on Wednesday.

This comes in the wake of government initiatives to boost regional air connectivity such as the UDAAN programme, Make in India in the defence sector and boost to MRO sector, which the DPSU believes to enhance employment opportunities in aviation manufacturing and services sectors.

PG Diploma programmes are with specialization in aviation management and in production management.

Graduates with a degree in engineering, science and computer science can apply.

The last date for application is July 31.

HMA programs are comprehensive in coverage of the aerospace field, aviation management and production management with case studies well-crafted and developed by the experienced faculty, practising professionals and industry experts along with industry visit to state-of-the-art facilities, hangars, test centers and design houses to make the learning hands on and industry relevant. The academy collaborates with IIMs, IITs and other reputed institutions to provide specific domain expertise related to the programs,said the DPSU in a note.

The institute is yet to finalise on the mode of entrance exam.

Whether admission will be through a written test followed by interview either in person or online depends on COVID-19 situation, as per the institute.

Facilities

Hostel facilities with a cafeteria, are available for all the participants. The DPSU assured that the facilities are fully sanitized and hygenic.

The fee for the two year programs is about Rs. 6.5 lakhs including hostel and mess charges.

The programs are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it said.

Alok Verma, Director (HR), said that the programmes are planned for the second half of September 2020. The academy is contemplating online classes for the first semester.

"Based on the evolving situation, the academy will offer subjects for the first semester through online real time interactive classrooms if required," Verma said.

HMA, for the past three years, has run an executive post graduate diploma in aviation management for experienced persons.

The academy has emerged as a Centre for Aerospace Technology and Management for aviation professionals for the last 50 years, affirmed the DPSU.