STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Keen on a career in aviation? HAL Management Academy launches PG Diploma, apply by July 31

The PG Diploma programmes are with specialization in aviation management and production management.

Published: 08th July 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opening up doors for exciting careers in the aviation and aerospace sector, HAL Management Academy (HMA), which is run by the defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), launched two Post Graduate Diploma in Management programmes on Wednesday.

This comes in the wake of government initiatives to boost regional air connectivity such as the  UDAAN programme, Make in India in the defence sector and boost to MRO sector, which the DPSU believes to enhance employment opportunities in aviation manufacturing and services sectors.

PG Diploma programmes are with specialization in aviation management and in production management.

Graduates with a degree in engineering, science and computer science can apply.

The last date for application is July 31.

HMA programs are comprehensive in coverage of the aerospace field, aviation management and production management with case studies well-crafted and developed by the experienced faculty, practising professionals and industry experts along with industry visit to state-of-the-art facilities, hangars, test centers and design houses to make the learning hands on and industry relevant. The academy collaborates with IIMs, IITs and other reputed institutions to provide specific domain expertise related to the programs,said the DPSU in a note.

The institute is yet to finalise on the mode of entrance exam.

Whether admission will be through a written test followed by interview either in person or online depends on COVID-19 situation, as per the institute.

Facilities

Hostel facilities with a cafeteria, are available for all the participants. The DPSU assured that the facilities are fully sanitized and hygenic.

The fee for the two year programs is about Rs. 6.5 lakhs including hostel and mess charges.

The programs are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it said.

Alok Verma, Director (HR), said that the programmes are planned for the second half of September 2020. The academy is contemplating online classes for the first semester.

"Based on the evolving situation, the academy will offer subjects for the first semester through online real time interactive classrooms if required," Verma said.

HMA, for the past three years, has run an executive post graduate diploma in aviation management for experienced persons.

The academy has emerged as a Centre for Aerospace Technology and Management for aviation professionals for the last 50 years, affirmed the DPSU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HAL Management Academy Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp