STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reduce testing delays, focus on clusters, says Central team

The delay in declaring Covid-19 test results owing to the huge pile-up of samples in Karnataka seems to have caught the attention of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

With Covid-19 cases spiking, shopkeepers on Ullal Main Road have voluntarily downed their shutters in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The delay in declaring Covid-19 test results owing to the huge pile-up of samples in Karnataka seems to have caught the attention of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. A Central team, which is reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka, told Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday that the delay needs to be reduced to effectively contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The team, comprising Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Dr P Raveendran, Director, Emergency Medical Response Centre, held discussions with the CM, other ministers and officials on Karnataka’s strengths and weaknesses in the battle against the pandemic. Armed with a district-wise detailed report on epidemiology, source transmission, nature of spread, etc., the team, while lauding Karnataka’s door-to-door survey to identify vulnerable persons, has asked for more testing, especially in containment zones.

“The priority of the government should be to save lives and to provide treatment. The guidelines for containment zones should be strictly followed,” the Central team is said to have suggested. While apprising the team about Karnataka’s preparedness, the State Government has set itself a deadline of August 15 to set up high-flow oxygen systems in about 15,000 district and taluk government hospitals. For this, Rs 109.10 crore has been set aside from the CM’s Covid-19 relief fund.

The Central team also visited containment zones in Jogupalya and Vasanath Nagar in Bengaluru and interacted with locals and health workers. They also inspected the Covid care centre at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and the Covid war room at the BBMP head office and directed the local authorities to take up aggressive testing and contact tracing. 

‘Improve contact tracing in containment zones’ 

A senior BBMP official said, “While we apprised them that over 7,000 samples were being collected and tested every day, they asked us to increase the number to at least 15,000. They also directed us to increase the area of containment zones, have good perimetre control in containment zones and focus more on cluster area control. They also said that contact tracing in containment zones needs to be improved and intensify the search and testing of primary and secondary contacts.” 

The central team, which was not happy with the ground situation after its field inspection, told the officials to follow stringent norms in buffer zones of containment zones and aggressively identify underlying areas where cases are more and take control measures in such places.Sources present at the meeting said the Central team has predicted a decrease in the number of active cases in Karnataka in a month if tests are ramped up immediately and the delay in test results are reduced. These two mechanisms, the team suggested, will allow faster, targeted tracing and treatment, thereby containing the spread. 

There is no community transmission: Minister
Health Minister B Sriramulu, who spoke to the media after the meeting said the Central team has been informed that Karnataka has not entered the community transmission stage. “The Union Health Ministry team asked for more tests to be conducted in containment zones. They have praised our efforts. We have apprised them that there has been no community spread in the state. Karnataka is still in State 1 and 2 of the pandemic. I reiterate that we haven’t reached Stage 3,” Sriramulu stressed. 

Recently, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had told TNIE that there was no denying community transmission in the state, given the number of cases with no travel or contact history. As of Monday, of the cumulative 25,317 cases reported in Karnataka, the source of transmission for 13,019 cases (including ILI and SARI) were still unknown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp