Karnataka Medical Council to doctors: Lend us your services to fight virus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has requested medical professionals registered with the Karnataka Medical Council to lend their services in the fight against the pandemic.On the directions from the Medical Education Department, the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) on Wednesday requested the registered medical professionals to lend a helping hand at the government or private hospitals.

“Our State is registering a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 patients. Your services are urgently required in this hour of crisis,” KMC president Dr H Veerabhadrappa stated. The KMC has asked those willing to serve voluntarily to register their names with the Medical Education Department and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Dr Veerabhadrappa said they are requesting doctors, who have time at their disposal or those who are not employed or practising, to volunteer for the task. “They can work at government hospitals at whatever time convenient to them. They don’t have to work for six hours a day. Even if they work for two or three hours a day, that is also good under the present circumstances.”He said since all doctors may not be competent to manage cases in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) set-up, they can help treating mild and moderate cases, who can be monitored and they can also coordinate and consult with specialist doctors, if need be.

Maharashtra Medical Council too had asked all medical professionals to assist that State in fighting the pandemic, he said. “I am willing to serve in the OPD and monitor the patients. All doctors can help depending on their expertise. However, there is a restriction on age, but with precaution we can always do our best,” he said.“Doctors do complain about shortage of the PPE kits, but the government can be requested to provide the required equipment,” he said.