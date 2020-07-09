Tehsildar stabbed to death in Karnataka while trying to pacify duo involved in altercation

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Bangarpet taluk executive magistrate (tehsildar) Chandra Mouli (54) was stabbed to death by a retired headmaster on Thursday. The incident took place in Thoppanahalli of Kamasamudram Hobli, Bangarpet taluk, in Kolar district around 5 pm on Thursday.

According to KGF Superintendent of Police Sujeetha Salman, the incident occurred during the survey of a disputed land in Thoppenahalli when the tehsildar tried to intervene during an argument between Rama Murthy, a surveyor, and Venkatapathy, a retired headmaster.

“During the survey of land by surveyors in the presence of Chandra Mouli, an altercation broke out,” said a source.

However, when Chandra Mouli reportedly tried to pacify them, Venkatapathy stabbed him with a knife and escaped.

Chandra Mouli was rushed to the RL Jalappa Hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Seemant Kumar Singh who visited the spot told The New Indian Express that the accused Venkatapathy has been arrested. Singh also said a detailed investigation has been ordered and if any lapses are found, they will be dealt with seriously.