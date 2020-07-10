ASHA workers to go on state-wide strike on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ASHA workers will go on a state-wide strike on Friday. State Secretary of the ASHA Workers Union D Nagalakshmi said, “We have decided to go on a strike because we have no option left.’’

The workers had gone on a strike on January 3 for nine days over issues mostly related to their remuneration and terms of work. The State Government then had agreed to many of their demands but Nagalakshmi said that they had not honoured many of the these promises. Nagalakshmi said they are demanding an increase in their income from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 12,000.

ASHA workers had struck work and had gathered in the Freedom Park in January. But now due to the pandemic, they would not be able to gather in one particular location. However, they plan to gather at their respective taluk health offices across the State, she said. In Bengaluru, ASHA workers will gather at Anand Rao Circle.

Nodal Officer Prabhu Gowda said, “Their issues have been looked into and they should call off the strike.’’Health Minister B Sreeramulu on Thursday said that he was ready to speak to the ASHA workers and address all the issues and suggested that they should not go ahead with the strike on Friday. But when asked about it, Nagalakshmi told The New Indian Express that they had already met the minister three-four times and there had been no outcome. She added that three ASHA workers had died during these corona times, not due to the virus but in accidents. Many have been attacked and about 50 FIRs have been filed in this regard, she said.