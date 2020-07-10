STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encroachment rampant in Ragihalli elephant corridor, say activists

The situation arose as the land in question belongs to revenue, not forest department

The Ragihalli elephant corridor has been encroached | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
BENGALURU: Even as the pandemic rages, unscrupulous elements have been encroaching on and clearing deemed forests that form part of the notified Ragihalli Elephant Corridor in the vicinity of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). Survey No. 69 comprises 1,026.11 acres of forest-like habitat is part of the notified corridor and also falls in the recently declared Eco Sensitive Zone of BNP.

Locals and wildlife activists who have filed a complaint both with the police and revenue authorities say this is not the first time that the encroachment has occurred in the area bordering Harohalli range of BNP.
Bhanu Prakash R of Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust says, “There is no response from Anekal Tahsildar or the DC. A number of trees have been felled while Govindappana Kunte, a crucial watering hole for elephants, is being destroyed.

This habitat sees frequent movement of elephants and other mammals. Encroachers have fake documents of ownership of gomala lands. All this is happening as the survey numbers fall under the revenue department rather than the forest department.” As per government records, Survey No. 69 falls within the jurisdiction of Ragihalli Panchayat. It was deemed as notified elephant corridor and named ‘Ragihalli Elephant Corridor’. BNP has two elephant corridors – Karadikar-Mahadeshwara and Thalli Reserve Forest.

However, in 2010-12, the then deputy commissioner, M K Aiyappa, had proposed handing over Survey No. 69 to the forest department. The forest department too had recommended its inclusion in BNP. But, the delay in transfer of the land to the forest department has led to encroachers destroying forest grasslands for commercial intent, activists say.

Forest officials say, “Survey No. 69 falls in the notified Ragihalli elephant corridor which although being gomala land has now turned into a beautiful forest. Earlier, a survey done by Harohalli range was not completed. So the land could not be handed over to the forest department. The habitat is similar to a forest and so it can be added as a protected forest. It is extensively used by elephants and other wildlife.”
Anekal Tahsildar C Mahadevaiah could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

