Karnataka CM in home quarantine after three staffers test positive for COVID-19

The Chief Minister, who held a cabinet meeting and also visited Karnataka's largest COVID-19 care centre on Thursday, has cancelled all his engagements scheduled for Friday

Published: 10th July 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 01:28 PM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa meeting members of the public at Dhavalagiri his residence in Bengaluru | EXPRESS

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has quarantined himself at his personal residence after three persons posted at his official residence 'Krishna' tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister, who held a cabinet meeting and also visited Karnataka's largest COVID-19 care centre on Thursday, has cancelled all his engagements scheduled for Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Yediyurappa said that he was healthy and will continue to work from his residence. The Chief Minister will remain in home quarantine till next week as protocol mandates. Three persons -- an electrician, a standby driver and a pilot vehicle staffer -- have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since a few staff at my official residence Krishna have tested positive for COVID19, I will be working from my personal residence for the next few days. I will hold meetings, consultations and issue orders and suggestions via video conferencing. There is no need to worry. I am healthy. I appeal to everyone to take all precautionary measures and follow protocols issued by the government. Wear masks and ensure social distancing and help us contain COVID19," a statement from the Chief Minister said.

