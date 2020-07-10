Submit status of migrants, Karnataka HC tells govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit the status of the migrant workers who had chosen to remain in Bengaluru.

Passing the order after the court was informed that the government had decided to stop Shramik trains and close mustering centres and facilities provided to migrant workers, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the state to place on record by Monday whether the policy decision was taken by the council of ministers.

“We hope and trust that the State government will reconsider its decision, considering the worsening situation in the last few days,” it said. The bench directed the Nodal Officer, who is the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, to tell the court whether migrant workers who intended to go back between June 26 and July 7, were contacted to learn whether they wished to go back and whether their choice was taken into consideration before the government took the policy decision. The situation in the State, especially in Bengaluru, was worsening and created fear among migrant workers, the bench said.