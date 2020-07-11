Cow slaughter ban back on the drawing board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is preparing to bring back the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill, 2012, and officials from the State will be sent to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study similar laws in those states, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said here on Friday.He told reporters that once the law is implemented, selling and slaughtering of cows will be banned completely, along with transportation of cows to other states. “Safeguarding cows is our priority. We have already started strengthening goshalas,’’ the minister said, adding that they had announced the launch of Gau Seva Aayog during elections, to protect local cow breeds.

The minister said they have already started making preparations at the ground level for the cow slaughter ban. Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and other states have implemented the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, he said, adding that Karnataka too will implement it stringently soon.

“Once we overcome the Covid-19 crisis, officials will be sent to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study the laws in those states. When BJP was in power, we had passed the law in 2010. The Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed us to make some amendments. However, when the Siddaramiah government came to power, it did not follow up,’’ Chauhan added.

He said that as per the Supreme Court order, the State has constituted the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board. At present, there are around 85.22 lakh cattle, 29.98 lakh buffaloes, 110.91 lakh sheep, 61.96 lakh goats, 3.26 lakh pigs and 617 lakh hens, and 4,214 veterinary hospitals. The government is encouraging the construction of water tanks and sheds for stray animals. During the lockdown period, many such structures were put up, and animals and birds were rescued.

Ambulance for animals

Chauhan said that the department will soon launch dedicated ambulances which will reach farms to treat animals. The ambulances will be equipped with facilities for scanning, an operation theatre and testing lab. For the first time, a war room will be set up for cattle farmers, with a dedicated toll-free number, and a team will reach the spot within four hours of getting a call, he said.