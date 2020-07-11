Heir raising: Karnataka leaders put weight behind gen-next

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The race has begun for the Youth Congress president’s post in Karnataka. In the true spirit of dynastic democracy, senior leaders are lobbying hard for their progeny, and knocking on the doors of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. The post fell vacant in March 2020, when Basana Gouda Badarli’s term ended. Four months on, the AICC is yet to decide whether to conduct elections to the post, or appoint a president for the party’s youth wing in Karnataka.

The list of leaders eyeing the post includes former MLA KN Rajanna, who is lobbying for his son Rajendra, former Home Minister and MLA Ramalinga Reddy pushing for daughter and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Ramalinga Reddy, MLA NA Haris for his son Muhammed Nalapad. National Students’ Union of India (Karnataka President) HS Manjunath is also said to be in the race.

While Manjunath is close to Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy is said to be trying hard to ensure his daughter gets the post. “Chances of Sowmya being appointed cannot be ruled out. She is a sitting MLA, articulate, and will be the first woman to occupy the post, if chosen,” sources said.Though the age bar for the youth wing president’s post is said to be 38, the party could relax that condition, sources said.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed told The New Indian Express that apart from Karnataka, many other states are yet to elect their youth wing presidents. “The AICC will intimate the Indian Youth Congress of its decision. Right now, no decision has been taken either to nominate a leader or conduct elections,’’ he said.

The other working president, Eshwar Khandre, said that at present, the appointment of office-bearers has been put on ice by the AICC. “We will wait and proceed,’’ he added.A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in favour of an election, while many Congress leaders, both in the State and at the Centre, are keen on nomination. “We will speak with AICC to allow nominations. Moreover, during the pandemic, elections are not advisable,’’ said the leader.