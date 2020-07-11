STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Heir raising: Karnataka leaders put weight behind gen-next

While Manjunath is close to Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy is said to be trying hard to ensure his daughter gets the post.

Published: 11th July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The race has begun for the Youth Congress president’s post in Karnataka. In the true spirit of dynastic democracy, senior leaders are lobbying hard for their progeny, and knocking on the doors of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. The post fell vacant in March 2020, when Basana Gouda Badarli’s term ended. Four months on, the AICC is yet to decide whether to conduct elections to the post, or appoint a president for the party’s youth wing in Karnataka. 

The list of leaders eyeing the post includes former MLA KN Rajanna, who is lobbying for his son Rajendra, former Home Minister and MLA Ramalinga Reddy pushing for daughter and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Ramalinga Reddy, MLA NA Haris for his son Muhammed Nalapad. National Students’ Union of India (Karnataka President) HS Manjunath is also said to be in the race. 

While Manjunath is close to Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy is said to be trying hard to ensure his daughter gets the post. “Chances of Sowmya being appointed cannot be ruled out. She is a sitting MLA, articulate, and will be the first woman to occupy the post, if chosen,” sources said.Though the age bar for the youth wing president’s post is said to be 38, the party could relax that condition, sources said. 

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed told The New  Indian Express  that apart from Karnataka, many other states are yet to elect their youth wing presidents. “The AICC will intimate the Indian Youth Congress of its decision. Right now, no decision has been taken either to nominate a leader or conduct elections,’’ he said. 

The other working president, Eshwar Khandre, said that at present, the appointment of office-bearers has been put on ice by the AICC. “We will wait and proceed,’’ he added.A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in favour of an election, while many Congress leaders, both in the State and at the Centre, are keen on nomination. “We will speak with AICC to allow nominations. Moreover, during the pandemic, elections are not advisable,’’ said the leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp