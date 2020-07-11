Karnataka students ace ICSE, ISC, no merit list this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost all students from Karnataka passed the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, the results of which were declared on Friday.According to a press release issued by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), 19,770 ICSE students from 339 schools passed the exam, while 17 were unsuccessful. As many as 1,804 ISC students from 41 schools passed the exam, while 17 were unsuccessful.

Of the total 19,787 students who appeared for the ICSE, 50% were boys, and the remaining girls. Of 1,821 students who wrote the ISC exam, 48.76% were boys and the rest girls.The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects, of which 22 are Indian languages and nine are foreign languages. The ISC examination had 51 written subjects, with 15 Indian languages and six foreign languages. Due to “the exceptional circumstances” this year, CISCE will not publish the merit list for either ICSE or ISC examinations, the press release said.

TOPPERS ALL

At Greenwood International School, the ICSE topper is Sunaina Anantha, with an aggregate of 99.40%.

“It was a stressful situation, considering the pandemic, as we were left without any information. It is my strong belief that hard work, perseverance and most importantly, faith in oneself is the key to achieving our best. I am deeply thankful to my teachers, family, peers and everyone who has supported me in my journey so far,” said Sunaina.

In ISC, the topper is Akshay Balasubramaniam Sivaraman from the Science stream, with an aggregate of 99%.At Ekya schools, J P Nagar, the school topper is Jahnavi Rajesh with 98%. At Sophia Girls’ High School, the ICSE topper is Rifah Balquees with 97.8% and the ISC topper is Anushka Borkar with 99%.

At Sudarshan Vidya Mandir, Vishal Bysani topped the ICSE list with 99.5%. Bishop Cotton’s Smridhi Bhadra topped her school with 98.2% in ICSE.