Army man pitches tent in his field in Karnataka's Khandenahalli to follow quarantine

Published: 12th July 2020 04:12 PM

Havildar DM Yogesh staying at the tent pegged at his farm located at Khandenahalli village of Hiriyur taluk in Chitradurga district. (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The discipline taught by the Indian Army during training is being replicated by Havildar DM Yogesh, who returned home to Khandenahalli in Hiriyur taluk.

The 37-year-old Havildar Yogesh working in Artillery unit of the Indian Army at Jhansi cantonment is on a 30-day leave and has been staying in the temporary tent planted in his farm located at the border village.

He arrived at his village on July 5 has not only has taken up self-isolation from the family members, but also works regularly in the agricultural land where he is growing cucumber creepers and happily interacts with friends, COVID-19 front line workers who visit him regularly to enquire about his health.

Yogesh who underwent thermal screening at the KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station was directed to observe 14 days home quarantine at Khandenahalli. As there were children in his house, he decided not to put them at risk and stayed back at the tent fixed on his farm.

Speaking to TNIE Yogesh said, "As a responsible and a disciplined person from armed forces it is my duty to protect my country and family. Hence, I decided to stay away from my near and dear ones by camping on my farm. My health is regularly monitored by the PHC at Dharmapura".

"I am not having any health issues and my throat swab will be tested on Monday and once I get the negative report after completion of 14 days isolation, I can join my family and spend the remaining time till August 3," he said.

He said that he is all set to retire from his service on October 31 after completion of 19 years service since Jan 2002 and will permanently come back to his home state. 

However, the rich experience and discipline taught in the armed forces will come to help him in his future as well, he said. He also said that being a son of the farmer, he will take up agrarian activities in the future.

Yogesh has put himself in the field, about 1.5 km away from his house. "I will regularly get food from home and my friends and well-wishers speak to me from a distance," he said.

"Besides this, I also enjoy working in the field where cucumber is grown," he said.

He further said, "This vacation will be a different one for me as I have to spend two weeks away from my family, even though I am near them."

