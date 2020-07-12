Film producer allegedly kills self in Karnataka's Kundapur

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A film producer from Kundapur was found hanging outside his house on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Kumar (64) a resident of Beejady in Kundapur here.

In the death note, he has reportedly mentioned that he had invested Rs 28 lakh in a short movie directed by one Bharath Navunda under the banner of Bhoomika Production and he suffered losses. He had also mentioned in the note that he holds nobody as responsible for his extreme step.

Being a retired bank employee, Nagesh was very much worried about no returns on his investment despite waiting for long as the movie did not get a good response.

Sources in Kundapur police station told TNIE that apart from financial issues due to failed investment, Nagesh also was suffering from a mental illness. Sources added that he was under medication for his mental illness for the past year. A case of unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered at Kundapur police station in this regard.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)