Former Minister's star hotel boosts the morale of COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: During the COVID-19 pandemic, when people from all walks of life are chipping in, former minister Sogadu Shivanna has 'sacrificed' his business in his own way.

The three-story SS Residency hotel at the heart of the city has been converted into a guest house for frontline corona warriors.

The three-star hotel with 33 rooms, all facilities including a restaurant has been at the disposal of the warriors and already four doctors have been put up for a couple of weeks.

"We are indebted to Shivanna as it's closer to the district's designated COVID-19 hospital where we have been working round the clock," remarked Dr Chandrashekar, an anesthetist working in the ICU.

He goes to his house every alternative day, prefers to sit outside in a car shed, have a sip of coffee while exchanging pleasantries, and returns back to the hospital.

Some of the doctors who have relatives with co-morbidity including their aged parents, small children, and spouses have sacrificed going home daily and the new accommodation has boosted their morale.

Like him, Dr Yashwant, Dr Ramesh and RMO Dr Rudramurthy, a post mortem expert, have availed accommodation. More doctors who have no separate rooms in their houses including Dr Ramya are expected to follow the same.

The four-time MLA Shivanna had even written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa surrendering the facility for quarantine, free of cost.

"My doctors who are working at their own risk have been able to safeguard their family members, thanks to Shivanna's family," remarked district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah.

Asked about the decision, his proud son Siddalinga Swamy, who manages the hotel, said that their family decided to offer the facility. "Since we have that to offer in our hands, we never hesitated. Though there are social taboos surrounding COVID-19. We are not even charging to manage housekeeping and other staff who have been at risk," he clarified.