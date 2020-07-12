Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka's Tourism Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first minister from the State to be infected by the virus.

CT Ravi took to Twitter on Saturday to confirm that he had tested positive. He asserted that he has no symptoms and is in-home quarantine.

"I am doing well. There are no corona symptoms. I am in home quarantine and am currently walking in my farmhouse," CT Ravi tweeted on Saturday evening.

The Minister is currently in his hometown of Chikkamagaluru. In his attempt to reiterate that he is doing well, Ravi on Sunday tweeted his yoga routine.

"Within a span of one week, one test has come out negative and one has come out positive. Hence, I have given samples for a test today as well. Awaiting the third umpire's decision," CT Ravi tweeted on Sunday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is already under home quarantine after three personnel from his official residence tested positive for COVID19.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar's family members and staff also tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

So far some five MLAs of the Congress have tested positive.