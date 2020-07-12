STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally may double in next 15-30 days: Health Minister

However, there was no need for any panic and people should follow the COVID-19 related regulations to stay safe, he said in a series of tweets.

Published: 12th July 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By PTI

BENGALURU: The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka may double in the next 15 to 30 days and the coming two months would emerge as a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic, state Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

However, there was no need for any panic and people should follow the COVID-19 related regulations to stay safe, he said in a series of tweets.

As on Saturday, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the state touched 36,216, including 613 fatalities and 14,716 discharges.

"Lockdown has been announced in Bengaluru from Tuesday 8 pm for the next seven days. Abide by the regulations. Everyday more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus are coming to fore," Sriramulu said late Saturday.

"The number of coronavirus cases may double in the next 15 to 30 days in Karnataka. The next two months set to pose a big challenge before us," he tweeted.

Asserting that the state government was initiating all measures to control the coronavirus, Sriramulu said: "There is no need to panic or lose hope." Meanwhile, former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy supported the complete lockdown announced by the government in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to 22 in the wake of a spike in new cases in the past several days.

He said there was a need to impose lockdown in other 'critical' districts and also demanded banning inter-district travel except for the transportation of essential commodities.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts, complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement came as the state recorded its single-day highest of 2,798 new cases and 70 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B Sriramulu Karnataka Karnataka health minister
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp