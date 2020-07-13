STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HD Deve Gowda says politics can wait, people's health should be priority

Gowda also welcomed the state government's decision to announce one-week lockdown in Bengaluru starting from July 14.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:36 PM

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda on Monday said the opposition political parties must not do "politics" and focus on securing the health of the people amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Any political party targeting the state government over corruption is not right at this point of time. We need to focus on securing the health of the people. We can discuss the corruption matters in the upcoming session of the state assembly. Our main focus should be on health," he said while speaking to ANI.

The statement from Gowda came after some of the Opposition leaders demanded an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public money worth Rs 3,000 crore in the procurement of COVID-19 equipment, a charge which the ruling BJP refuted.

"The decision taken by (Karnataka Chief Minister) BS Yediyurappa government is well and good," he added. 

