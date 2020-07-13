Karnataka II PUC results out on Tuesday, supplementary exams for I PUC called off

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The II PUC results will be announced on Tuesday at 11.30 am, minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

He said students will be informed about their results on their mobile devices. They can also check their results on the government’s official website www.karresults.nic.in from 12pm onwards.

As many as 6.75 lakh students are anticipating the results of the exams held from May 4-May 21 and on June 18.

No supplementary exams for I PUC

Kumar said the supplementary exams for I PUC students, scheduled for July 16-27, have been called off in view of COVID-19. The government had earlier decided to hold the supplementary exams at the respective college level for as many as 60,000 students who failed to clear the I PUC exam.

Most of them will now be directly promoted to II PUC, he clarified.

The minimum marks they require to clear the exam will be provided as grace marks at their college level, he said.

However, internal exams will be held for such students who have had a good attendance record and for those who could not turn up for the I PUC final exam because of the COVID-19 situation. These exams, containing I PUC syllabus, will be conducted before the first internal test of their II PUC classes.

It is to be noted that those students who failed to receive the hall ticket for I PUC exam due to attendance shortage will be detained.