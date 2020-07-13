No separate site to dispose of Covid dead in Shivamogga

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Amid opposition to burial and cremation of Covid dead, the district administration has decided not to identify a separate site for disposing of these bodies. Authorities said the SOP will be followed at existing burial grounds and crematoriums.

The district has been witnessing an increase in the number of cases in the past few days. As on July 12, it recorded 42 positive cases, taking the tally to 446. Seven people have died, and of them, last rites of five were performed in the city. But authorities had to face challenges.

On July 8, residents opposed cremating the body of a 60-year-old at the crematorium which is owned by the corporation but managed by Rotary Club. The residents of Rajiv Gandhi Badavane opposed the cremation citing health issues even though corporation officials claimed that all measures were in place. Ward 14 Congress corporator Yamuna Rangegouda has urged the district administration to perform the victims’ last rites on the outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile, on Friday, when corporation staff brought the body of a 62-year-old to the crematorium, and locals staged a protest. Later, the body was cremated in the wee hours of Saturday after the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. Asked if the administration was planning to identify a separate land for disposing of bodies, Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar ruled out any such possibility.

“Burial or cremation of Covid victims’ bodies on a separate land will lead to discrimination and create social stigma. Hence, we are not going to identify such a land till the government asks us for it,” the DC said. Corporation Commissioner Chidanand Vatare said, “The bodies are buried or cremated as per the wish of the kin of the deceased. However, the kin are not allowed to touch the bodies. Safety is being ensured in the process.”