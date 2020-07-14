STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After wife and daughter test positive for COVID-19, JDS Karnataka chief in home quarantine

Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda is also in home quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: After family members of JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy and Arsikere JDS MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda tested positive for COVID-19, both the leaders are under home quarantine.

The wife and daughter of HK Kumaraswamy and the wife of KM Shivalinge Gowda have been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. HK Kumaraswamy and KM Shivalingegowda have been home quarantined in Arsikere and Sakleshpur town respectively.

KM Shivalinge Gowda has urged the people of the constituency not to visit him personally and talk over phone if there were any grievances. He will be home quarantined for seven days following the instructions of health workers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, HK Kumaraswamy said that he is under home quarantine after the swab test of his wife, daughter and driver of their vehicle tested positive.

His wife and daughter are taking treatment at the designated COVID hospital in Mandya where his daughter was working. The driver is undergoing treatment at the COVID hospital in Hassan.

