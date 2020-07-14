Show us money, ASHA workers display passbooks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accredited Social Health Activists’ (ASHA) protest entered Day 4, across the state on Monday, while demanding for a minimum monthly wage of Rs 12,000. Responding to the call of the State Committee of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha (AIUTUC), thousands of ASHA workers on Monday displayed their bank passbooks as testimonies to the claims made by the department.

ASHA workers working under rural division submitted a memorandum to their respective PDOs, while the ones under the Urban division, gave it to their respective DCs. Those working with BBMP demonstrated in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru and held up their passbooks to prove that they had not received June’s salary.

“Representatives from AITUC along with 20 ASHA workers amassed DC’s office to prove that the health department officials’ claim that all ASHA workers are paid monthly honorarium and incentives regularly, is false. Nagalakshmi, an ASHA worker said, “Many haven’t received payments for months, some of them for four months, and some others for nine months.”