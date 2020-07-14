Yediyurappa seeks report on Bidar deaths

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BIDAR: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who held a video-conference with deputy commissioners from across the state on Monday, has sought a report from the expert committee on the increasing number of Covid-19 deaths in Bidar district. It is one of the five districts in the country with the highest number of deaths in comparison to positive cases.

Till July 13, of the 43,487 samples tested, 1,055 were positive and 53 Covid patients died. Though a majority of the infected, around 530, are aged, now even the youth are falling prey to the virus. The results of 3,128 samples are still awaited. Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran said, “Deaths due to comorbidity, including age-related and other ailments, are high in the district. Bidar’s proximity to Hyderabad and Zahirabad, where cases are high, too contributed to the spurt.

In some cases, individuals, who were primarily treated for Covid symptoms in Hyderabad and other places, died after reaching Bidar. Violation of quarantine norms could also be one of the reasons for the increase in cases.”Ramachandran said that he will send the expert committee report to the chief minister shortly. Indications are that the district administration too may reimpose lockdown in Bidar City.