31 get ‘Best Teacher’ award in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 31 teachers from the state have been chosen for the ‘Best Teacher’ award for the academic year 2019-20. They are Asha Hegade from Kalaburagi, Naganna from Mysuru, Savitramma and Rajashekar BR from Bengaluru North, Shamsiya from Sirsi, Padma D from Dakshina Kannada, omalingappa MT and Danamma Jhalaki from Belagavi, Lingaraju from Mandya, Umadevi LN from Bengaluru South, Ratnakumari S from Shivamogga, Nirmala Ramachandra and Hanumappa G Huddara from Bagalakote, B Usha from Davanagere, Mallikarjuna Shivalingappa from Vijayapura, Geetha KH from Chikkamagaluru, Narayana from Chamarajanagar, Umesh from Udupi.

Malleshappa Addedara and Kavitha Diggavi from Koppal, Jayasingh Ambulal Thakur from Bidar, K Ramesh from Kolar, Bheemaiah from Yadagir, Rajanagowda Pattara and Sharanappa Karishetty from Raichur, Krishnamurthy N from Haveri, Narayanaswami R from Bengaluru Rural, Renukaiah HR from Tumakuru and Channegowda from Ramanagara. The government, via the teachers’ welfare fund and students’ welfare fund, has sanctioned `50,000 each to the 31 schools where these teachers are employed.