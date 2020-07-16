98% CBSE students pass in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 exam results on its official website. Bengaluru region, covering the entire state, has taken third place in terms of pass percentage out of 16 regions, with 98.23 per cent. Last year, Karnataka was part of the Chennai region, with a pass percentage of 99. For the first time, Bengaluru region was established this year along with three new regions – Pune, Bhopal and Noida.

“This year, some of the exams were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the results were taken on pro rata basis. Hence, it does not seem fair to maintain a toppers’ list,” a source said. CBSE results are announced in May, but were delayed due to the lockdown. A total of 91.46% of students passed the exam in the country, as compared to 91.10% last year. The highest pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 board results is 99.28, recorded by Trivandrum, followed by Chennai with 98.95%. Pune is at fourth position with 98.05% of students passing the exam, and Ajmer is in fifth slot with a pass percentage of 96.93.

This year, girls have outdone boys by 3.17%, with 93.31 pass percentage. Interestingly, transgenders have taken a massive fall with only 78.95%, compared to 94.74% last year. “This is a maiden examination for Bengaluru region, as the new region has been established by CBSE for schools located in Karnataka. There are 871 schools in the state for Secondary level from which around 56,226 candidates appeared. Bengaluru region achieved 3rd position in pass percentage in Class X,” CBSE regional officer Vikas Arora said.