Awake Proning working, 500 of 800 recover

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two weeks ago, the government introduced ‘awake proning’ for non-intubated Covid patients, and of the 800 patients treated with the method since, nearly 500 have recovered within a week, while 300 have not benefited.On Wednesday, a 45-year-old male doctor from one of the districts in Kalyana-Karnataka region was discharged after he successfully recovered with the help of awake proning.

“His condition was bad in initial stages, as he required 4-5 litres of oxygen every day. But with active awake proning, in a span of seven days, he showed good results and was off oxygen. Active proning was done along with other standard therapies,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital, and a member of the Critical Care Support Team.

In awake proning, patients are made to lie on their stomach, which increases oxygenation to the lungs and allows perfusion into oxygenated lung segments. The patient should be kept prone for 16-18 hours a day.

Dr Amarnath said awake proning did not help 300 patients as they had already progressed to a critical stage. “But it helped those in early stages. We have seen a 60% success. Also, we didn’t see any side-effects after the treatment,” he added.

Asked how the 800 patients were chosen, he said, “We picked recently admitted patients with moderate symptoms of SARI and ILI. However awake proning is not suitable for pregnant women and those suffering from cervical spondylosis.”