Karnataka minister Sudhakar suspends two hospital officials over negligence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on his surprise inspection to C.V.Raman Public hospital in Indiranagar instructed the Chief Secretary to suspend two officials for not flouting guidelines.

During the inspection, it was found that despite having 15 High flow oxygen beds vacant only 2 patients were provided with those beds. Sudhakar asked the hospital management to send asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients to COVID care centres so that beds can be made available to those who need it.

Sudhakar also instructed hospitals to collect a minimum of 500 swabs per day. Pointing out the underutilised beds, the Minister said that because of such negligence and lethargy by officials, the government is being blamed despite working day and night for the last 4-5 months.

Despite the Anesthesia department having 6 technicians, there was no ventilator facility. Minister questioned the hospital why technicians were not sent to other hospitals that require staff. Medical president Radhakrishna and other officials were also present during the inspection.

Sudhakar took stock of the preparedness and warned them to rectify flaws.