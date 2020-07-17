STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

1,800 Ayush doctors quit, govt seeks 4 days time

A meeting in May with Health Minister Sriramulu had left them hopeful. But as there was no outcome, they decided to resign.

Published: 17th July 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the government not meeting their demands, 1,800 Ayush doctors in the Health and Family Welfare Department resigned on Thursday. Since the government has sought four days time, they will wait till Monday but not work. A meeting in May with Health Minister Sriramulu had left them hopeful. But as there was no outcome, they decided to resign.

Equal pay on par with MBBS doctors, allowing private Ayush medical practitioners to give out allopathic medicines are their major demands. As these doctors too are playing a role in Covid-19 management, their resignations are expected to hit Covid services.

“There are Ayush doctors working against sanctioned MBBS posts, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram doctors and Ayush doctors under the National Health Mission who are on contract basis, working without insurance and PF. Ayush doctors get Rs 19,404, Bal Swasthya doctors get Rs 25,000 and those against MBBS posts get Rs 26,000. However, the salary of doctors in the Ayush department is Rs 52,000.

We want equal pay,” said Dr Madhukar, who was working in a PHC in Tumakuru district and is a member of Karnataka Ayush Medical Officers Association. The association is backed by 27,000 Ayush practitioners in Karnataka under the banner of Ayush Federation of India.

They want compensation of Rs 50 lakh if they die on Covid duty. Several Ayush practitioners have tested positive while attending to Covid  patients in fever clinics, PHCs, quarantine centres and hospitals.
Dr Mahaveer, state secretary, Ayush Federation of India, said, “We wanted integrated practice for private Ayush doctors. A rule was brought in that allowed government Ayush doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines but it was not extended to private practitioners. The government is using our services for free for Covid-19 management, but not meeting our demands.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayush doctors COVID 19
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp