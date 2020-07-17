Burglars unfazed by COVID-19, strike at patient's locked house in containment zone

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Everyone is scared of the COVID-19 pandemic but burglars appear to be an exception. A gang struck at a locked house in a containment zone at K G Temple in Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru when the residents were away in institutional quarantine.

In the first week of July, the pregnant daughter of the woman who lived in the house had returned from Chikkamagaluru for prenatal care. But she tested positive for COVID-19 after which she was shifted to a hospital while her mother was moved to a quarantine centre.

After finishing the quarantine, they tested negative for the virus and returned home on a happy note. However, their happiness was shortlived as they found Rs 80,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh missing. The burglars managed to jump over the barricades and broke open the back door of the rented house to make off with the booty.

Chandrashekara Pura police visited the spot and registered a case. "In this COVID-19 situation, we too are scared to catch a thief but we are investigating this case anyway," remarked a cop.