STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lawyer chucks gown, dishes up paani puri

He had set his sights on entering the courtroom in a black gown and for that, he worked in a dairy, in hotels and other places while he studied law.

Published: 17th July 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate Prathap Gowda V S dishes up some chaat at the food stall he opened at his native village, Valagerehalli, in Maddur taluk of Mandya district | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: He had set his sights on entering the courtroom in a black gown and for that, he worked in a dairy, in hotels and other places while he studied law. For the last six years, he was working under a senior advocate in Bengaluru. But with courts remaining shut during the Covid-induced lockdown and with no cases before them, he had almost hit a dead end. But not the one to be discouraged, the young lawyer is now dishing up some ‘chatpata’ fare like paani puri and masala puri at his native village.

Prathap Gowda V S (30), a native of Valagerehalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, had been practising law under a senior high court advocate after completing his BA-LLB course, taking up both civil and criminal cases. “I returned to my village in March as courts were shut and only a few cases were being taken up daily online, which left me with no work.

For the first two months, I did nothing. I spent time chatting with friends and meeting people. But then, I realised that the situation will not change any time soon and I have to fend for my family,” he said. Prathap got married last year and the couple have a one-month-old girl child. He realised that he could not make any earnings with his law practice, but wanted some work. “I was hesitant to ask anyone for a job as they may make fun of my education,” he said. “I neither have any farm land nor property. All we have is my parental house in the village,” he added. What came to his rescue were the cooking skills he had picked up during his bachelor days. 

Happy to not be sitting idle, says lawyer

“Our village is the biggest Gram Panchayat in Maddur taluk, with a population of about 9,000. But there are hardly any chaat centres. That’s when I decided to pitch the idea to my brother and together, we decided to start a chaat joint. With an investment of Rs 10,000, we turned one of the front rooms in our house into a chaat centre,” Prathap Gowda V S said.

The eatery opened last month and Prathap has been dishing out Paani Puri, Masala Puri, egg rice, Gobi Manchurian, omelettes and other dishes. As word spread, people started coming for takeaways. “We do business of about Rs 1,500 every day, but there’s not much profit right now. We’re happy that we’re not sitting idle. We get vegetables in the morning and keep everything ready by 3pm when our shop opens. We are also making sure that we use disposable biodegradable plates. “No job is big or small. We don’t know how long we will have to deal with the Coronavirus, but till then, I will work here. I can get back to my law profession later,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp