Anti-poaching drive at Nagarhole reserve hits stumbling block due to lockdown

Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh K said they were looking at various options to bring the accused to book

Poachers have targeted sambar deer (File photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After solving eight poaching cases since the lockdown was lifted, forest officials of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve have hit a stumbling block because it has now been reimposed.

Recently based on a tip-off, forest officials raided a house on the fringes of the forest patch in Veeranahosalli range only to find the intestines and other internal organs of a sambar deer. The poachers and owner of the property are at large.

"The incident happened a few days back and based on the intelligence information gathered, by the time we reached the spot, the poachers had escaped the place with the body of the deer, leaving only unwanted internal organs like the intestine. The owner of the property lives in Bengaluru. But because of the lockdown nothing much is moving forward," a senior forest department official told The New Indian Express.

The official added that they were unable to get any clues as the neighbours and others in the vicinity have also closed their doors. "We are also not able to establish whether the property owner knew the poachers and was part of the crime or had rented out the place unknowingly. The case has also become important as the accused and the property owner are close associates of a state wildlife board member. This has made the case even more crucial," the official added.

Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh K said they were looking at various options to bring the accused to book. He added that most of the solved cases involved the poaching of spotted deer and sambar deer, with only one being a leopard death.

"We are working to spread the message that poachers will not be let off and stern action will be taken," he added.

