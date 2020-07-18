COVID-19 fear: Woman forced to cremate husband alone in Karnataka

By Express News Service

ATHANI: The fear of COVID-19 forced a helpless woman to cremate the dead body of her husband all alone in Karnataka's Athani town on Saturday. Only a daily wager extended his help whereas the brothers of the deceased refused to show up citing the pandemic.

The deceased identified as 55-year-old Sadashiv Hiratti, was ill for the past few days. Sadashiv who was a cobbler in a tinny shop near the government hospital was working found working till Friday. But on Saturday morning, he was found dead in his shop.

It is said that the wife of the deceased was living alone separate from husband from past six months after a marital dispute. After she was informed about the incident, she immediately rushed the home of her husband, but there was nobody to take him to the crematorium.

She informed the relatives, brothers, but no one showed up for cremation fearing virus. Tired of waiting for help, the woman then wrapped her husband's body, hired a daily wage worker and took the body in a pull cart to the crematorium.