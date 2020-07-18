Demand to postpone CET gets louder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: With just a few days left for the Karnataka - Common Entrance Test (CET), the demand to postpone the examination is getting louder. The K-CET is scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31. More than 52,000 students across Karnataka took to Twitter to protest against the decision. With the hashtag #postponekcet2020, the tweets topped the all-India Twitter trend list. According to a survey report by All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), over 96.9% of PU students across the state want the CET to be rescheduled. AIDSO members said that of the total 4,557 responses they received, 96.9% sought postponement of the test.

The members said that with a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state, it’s unscientific to hold the test, putting thousands of students’ lives at risk, and that they would protest to bring this to the notice of state officials. Meanwhile, the demand to cancel final-year UG, PG and engineering course exams also gained momentum and on Friday, a state-wide mass e-mail campaign, demanding cancellation of the exams, was started by AIDSO. The students also demanded that the state government reimburse the examination fee collected by universities.

“Following the state government’s decision and UGC guidelines to conduct online exams, we carried out a survey of students pursuing final-year degree exams where over 3,839 engineering students said they are not ready to face the exam in August, while 5,581 degree students said they are not ready to appear for exams, considering the situation. Meanwhile, 86.6% of students have said they are not ready to even attend classes from August,” said AIDSO Mysuru district committee president Akash Kumar B N.

PU, degree, postgraduate and engineering students from across Karnataka participated in the state-wide ‘All Karnataka Protest Day’ in 30 districts. While in several states, Covid- 19 cases are still on the rise, the UGC has warned universities that if they fail to conduct examinations, action will be taken against them.