Second MLA from Belagavi tests positive for COVID-19 within a week, this time from Congress

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress MLA from Bailhongal and President of the Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) society Mahantesh Kaujalagi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Baihongal town in Belagavi district has witnessed a sudden spike of COVID-19 patients in the past one week. Many areas in the town have been declared containment zones. MLA Kaujalagi who is

a native of Bailhongal had visited containment zones and hospitals to observe the precautions being followed. He was subsequently tested and found to be positive.

The MLA told the media that he is asymptomatic, adding that he is staying at home at Bailhongal and taking the necessary treatment.

He is the second MLA from Belagavi district to test positive for COVID-19 in a week. The first was Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake.

Kaujalagi had conducted a progress review meeting of the Bailhongal taluk two days ago. The tahsildar and other officials of Bailhongal had participated in that meeting. Since some parts of the taluk also come under Kittur assembly constituency, Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar also participated in the meeting. Fear has gripped the officials after the MLA tested positive.

Meanwhile, a cameraman of a leading private news channel also tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi on Saturday, leaving the entire media fraternity worried.