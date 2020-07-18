STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sriramulu’s Soudha office sealed after 3 staffers test corona positive

Health Minister B Sriramulu’s office was sealed on Friday, after tests revealed that three of his staff members -- a driver and two office assistants -- tested positive.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:04 AM

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister B Sriramulu’s office was sealed on Friday, after tests revealed that three of his staff members -- a driver and two office assistants -- tested positive. It is suspected that two other assistants, Nitesh and Sujit, tested positive early on, and set off the Covid infection among others in the office. They have not been seen in the office for the past few days. It is said that Nitesh left for Ayanur, in Shivamogga, after he started showing symptoms, and Sujit also moved out and is suspected to be the early spreader. 

Sriramulu, meanwhile, was in Ballari, participating in public functions. Asked about the virus spread in his office, he denied that anyone had tested positive. About 50 of his staffers were tested at K C General Hospital in Malleswaram, and so were those at his Devanahalli residence. 

Meanwhile, health officials also sanitised political secretary S R Vishwanath’s office, because it adjoins Sriramulu’s chamber, and the staff was asked to remain in quarantine. In Vidhana Soudha police station, another policeman tested positive. After a number of staffers tested positive, the assembly secretariat continues to be sealed, with only skeletal staff carrying out essential duties. 

Kumara Krupa Guesthouse partially closed
Kumara Krupa Guesthouse has been partially closed after 13 of its staff tested positive. Although many of them are asymptomatic, they have been asked to home quarantine. About 25 traditionally decorated rooms in the old wing have been sanitised and closed but the newer wing is functioning. One wing was recently set aside for VVIP Covid patients such as government officers and elected representatives. 

Bhaskar Rao in home quarantine after driver tests positive
After his driver tested Covid positive, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has been home quarantined for four days. The police said the staff at the police commissioner’s office are tested frequently and the result of one of the two official car drivers of the police commissioner returned to be positive on Thursday. Other primary contacts have been quarantined too. 

