The buzz in Kodagu

Traditional beekeepers are busy bottling the flavours of Western Ghats

Published: 19th July 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pattu Cariappa and his wife Nethravathi

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The buzz fills the air in the north-eastern villages of Somwarpet during the spring season. Apis Cerana bees, known as the honey bees of Coorg, go around merrily collecting nectar from colourful indigenous flowers lining the Western Ghats. The sweet nectar is bottled -- to produce one of the purest forms of honey in the nation -- ‘Kala Thein’.

Massive bee hives on tree trunks and building tops always fill the beholders with a sense of fear. But to the bee keepers, honey bees are their comrades. The villagers nurture and look after the bees and in return, these insects provide them with a lifeline. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the traditional beekeepers of seven villages – Kumbara Gadige, Mutlu, Kikkaralli, Hammiyala, Hacchinadu, Surlabbi and Mankya – are preserving the Western Ghats by indulging in traditional beekeeping.

Pattu Cariappa, a resident of Hammiyala village, briskly walks up to his estate and points at an earthen pot covered with fresh leaves. He then lifts the pot, which is placed upside down, and shows the bee hive where the bees are going about busily. He inserts a finger into the hive and slowly guides the bee onto one side to reveal the honey-filled comb. Ask him if he is not scared to do so, he smilingly replies, “These bees are well-acquainted with me. I won’t harm them and they don’t harm me.”“I learnt the art of beekeeping by watching my elders. The best time to start is in December.

First, we smear the heated pot, which has three to four tiny holes, with bee wax. We carry this pot into the forest and place it on a steady area. Since we know our forests well, we also know where the bees are likely to build a hive and we keep the pot in a suitable place. Once this is done, we frequently visit the spot to check if the bees have arrived. Once the bees settle into the pot, we bring the pot close to our house. We shift the pot only during evening hours – when all the bees have settled in the hive after collecting nectar,” explains Pattu.

While the beekeeping starts sometime in December, the honey is extracted and harvested only after a year and half – in June. In traditional beekeeping, the harvest method does not use smoke or other harmful gas to chase them away. Instead, the beekeepers slowly move the honeybees to one side and take out the comb. The honey is then extracted from the comb. “I do not use bare hands to squeeze out the honey as it is unhygienic. Instead, I use a clean white cloth to extract honey from the comb, which is then bottled to produce one of the purest forms of honey,” he adds.

“Some people think that pure honey does not turn sugary. But it does and settles at the bottom of the bottle. Pure honey has very less moisture content,” he says. How does one know if the honey is pure? Pattu’s wife Nethravathi explains, “If the hive is built inside the cavity of a tree, one can smell the tree bark in the extracted honey. Similarly, any form of adulteration can be found out easily through the smell. Wild honey, which uses harmful methods of extraction, is watery.” The seven villages have a good economy. While the traditional beekeepers have been harvesting honey since ages, it is only recently that they have found a sustainable earning.

“Earlier, we used to sell it on the streets across the district and did not earn much from it,” recalls Pattu.
However, they have now found a platform for their business through the initiative of ‘AinMane’ of Thammu Poovaiah. A popular café based in Madikeri, AinMane, is sourcing honey from these traditional beekeepers. “The ‘AinMane’ management is promoting the traditional form of honey and providing us with a sustainable lifestyle,” says Nethravathi.

