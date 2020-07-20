'Changemakers of Kanakapura' rent ambulance to cater to 3700 families

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This group of resident welfare associations believes self-help is the best help. After hearing horror stories of shortage of ambulances leading to deaths of Covid, Covid suspect and non-Covid patients, the ‘Changemakers of Kanakapura’ has rented an ambulance exclusively to cater to 3,700 families.

The Changemakers is a federation of 37 RWAs and apartments on Kanakapura Road. They are pool sharing the cost and it works out to Rs 60 per month per family. The vehicle will be on standby near Konankunte Cross on Kanakapura Road with ICU-trained nursing staff and driver.

“A resident who suffered a heart attack passed away as the hospital said their ambulance was unavailable and could reach only after an hour. In another case, a person who suffered a mild heart attack and was breathless could not get an ambulance because all hospitals feared it was a Covid case. Finally, the family had to take him in a car,” said Abdul Aleem, a member of Changemakers.

The ambulance, provided by JK Ambulance Service, costs Rs 2 lakh per month, and is equipped with a ventilator, ambu bag, suction apparatus, bain circuit, PPE kits, cardiac monitor, infusion pump and oxygen cylinder. Three nurses on three eight-hour shifts, and two drivers on 12-hour shifts are assigned to the vehicle. It will cater to residents from the Sarakki Signal to NICE Road Junction. “If needed, the vendor has promised to give us one more ambulance at the same time,” Aleem said. “Whether a patient is Covid-positive or not, the ambulance is fully sanitised after each hospital trip,” he added.