STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Safety is priority, no plan to reopen schools now: Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar

Kumar on Sunday said the government was yet to take a decision on reopening schools, and that opinions expressed by officials during a meeting were being misconstrued as the final word.

Published: 20th July 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Refuting claims that the government had decided to reopen schools in September, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Sunday cleared the air, saying these did not reflect the government’s views, and that schools would be reopened only after making the atmosphere conducive and safe for students.

Kumar on Sunday said the government was yet to take a decision on reopening schools, and that opinions expressed by officials during a meeting were being misconstrued as the final word. During a video conference with Central officials on July 15 on ‘School Safety Plan’, where representatives of the state government and Union territories expressed their views on reopening schools, the state education department had remarked that schools will reopen after September 1.

Karnataka was among half the states and Union territories in India which had given an estimated date of reopening to the Ministry of Human Resources & Development (MHRD). Several regions are still awaiting the MHRD and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. Among the South Indian states, Kerala too had proposed to open schools after August 31, while Andhra Pradesh gave a tentative date of September 5. However,  Tamil Nadu and Telangana had remained undecided.

Of the high-incidence regions, Gujarat and Maharashtra remained undecided, while Delhi was looking to reopen schools in August. “The government’s priority on education during the Covid-19 situation is not the same as usual. Before we reopen schools, we need to ensure the atmosphere is conducive for students. So far, we haven’t decided on reopening schools. Students and their parents need not panic,” Suresh Kumar said.

strong measures ready
Although unsure about the start of the new academic year, Suresh Kumar had earlier told TNIE that the department was ready with strong pedagogical measures so that no student is devoid of education even during these times. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Suresh Kumar Karnataka schools Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp