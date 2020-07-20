Safety is priority, no plan to reopen schools now: Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Refuting claims that the government had decided to reopen schools in September, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Sunday cleared the air, saying these did not reflect the government’s views, and that schools would be reopened only after making the atmosphere conducive and safe for students.

Kumar on Sunday said the government was yet to take a decision on reopening schools, and that opinions expressed by officials during a meeting were being misconstrued as the final word. During a video conference with Central officials on July 15 on ‘School Safety Plan’, where representatives of the state government and Union territories expressed their views on reopening schools, the state education department had remarked that schools will reopen after September 1.

Karnataka was among half the states and Union territories in India which had given an estimated date of reopening to the Ministry of Human Resources & Development (MHRD). Several regions are still awaiting the MHRD and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. Among the South Indian states, Kerala too had proposed to open schools after August 31, while Andhra Pradesh gave a tentative date of September 5. However, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had remained undecided.

Of the high-incidence regions, Gujarat and Maharashtra remained undecided, while Delhi was looking to reopen schools in August. “The government’s priority on education during the Covid-19 situation is not the same as usual. Before we reopen schools, we need to ensure the atmosphere is conducive for students. So far, we haven’t decided on reopening schools. Students and their parents need not panic,” Suresh Kumar said.

strong measures ready

Although unsure about the start of the new academic year, Suresh Kumar had earlier told TNIE that the department was ready with strong pedagogical measures so that no student is devoid of education even during these times.