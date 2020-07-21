Euthanasia performed on cow badly hurt after eating food stuffed with explosives in Mysuru

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A cow which suffered severe injuries in the mouth after eating food stuffed with firecrackers at GB Sarguru gram panchayat in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru was euthanised on Monday.

Dr Amardeep Singh, veterinary doctor of People for Animals (PFA), said, "The cow's tongue along with the jaw had been blown into pieces and the whole of the larynx was severely damaged. The prognosis for the cow's survival was very low and dogs were attacking it. Thus, euthanasia was done and the cow was buried."

Savitha Nagabhushan, managing trustee of PFA, said, “Our team rushed to the spot along with an ambulance to treat the cow and injected painkillers into it. Several animals have sustained injuries and succumbed due to explosives. We will create awareness among villagers about the harm to animals by placing explosives and educate them about animal protection. Gram panchayats will be roped in for the programme."

According to villagers, it is common in forest fringes to stuff food with 'Natti Sidimaddu' (local explosives). The explosives are planted for two reasons -- mainly to hunt wild boars for meat and also to prevent them from entering agricultural fields.

The seven-year old cow belongs to cowherd Narasimhegowda, a villager of Bettadabeedu. He said, “Usually, we leave the cows to graze in agriculture fields. But due to severe rains, we freed the cows near forest fringes for grazing on Monday. It accidentally ate food packed with explosives and sustained severe injuries around 12.30 pm. I own three cows and this one had given birth to three calves. We regret what has happened.”



Coming close on the heels of the Kerala elephant which died after eating explosives and the dogs poisoned in Mysuru, the incident has deeply hurt animal lovers. L Bhavani, an animal lover, said this is an utterly inhuman act and the government should take strict action even against those who place explosives to catch wild boars.