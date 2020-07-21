STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hikes NHM Ayush doctors’ salary for 6 months

The Karnataka Government has decided to increase the salary of Ayush doctors working under the National Health Mission (NHM) from Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000 for the next six months.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has decided to increase the salary of Ayush doctors working under the National Health Mission (NHM) from Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000 for the next six months.Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said salaries of NHM doctors working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been hiked. “Normally, for those working under the NHM, 60 per cent of the salary component is given by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state. However, for six months, the state government will give the full salary component,” the minister said, adding that after that period, the state government would recommend a hike to the Centre.

Dr BS Madhukar, a member of Karnataka Ayush Medical Officers’ Association, said they will continue with the strike till they get complete clarity on the government’s decision.The association is backed by 27,000 Ayush practitioners in Karnataka, under the banner of Ayush Federation of India and they will decide on the strike after meeting Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday.

Dr Madhukar said the government decision to increase salary would apply to Ayush doctors working against sanctioned MBBS posts, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram doctors and Ayush doctors under the National Health Mission, who are on contract basis.“We will take a call on the strike only after getting full clarity,” he said.

Dr Mahaveer Haveri, founder general secretary of Ayush Federation of India, said they were demanding a salary hike and allowing Ayush doctors to practice allopathy medicine in PHCs. “We wanted the government to consider both the demands,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp