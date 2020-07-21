STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There won't be virus-free month, holding CET in interest of students: Karnataka Deputy CM

While the SOP mentioned 'online examinations' for COVID positive students, the minister said it was a mistake which would be rectified and that all students will be writing in pen and paper format

Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo)

By Express News Service

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also the minister for Higher Education, said the Common Extrance Test (CET) 2020 will be held as per schedule from July 30 to August 1 and arrangements have already begun in this regard. All the required measures taken during the Class 10 and 12 state board exams have been put in place, he assured.

Transport is being organised and SOPs readied for transit of parents and for students who test positive, he said. Since Friday, 1.7 lakh students have already downloaded the hall tickets.

Several meetings have been convened with various officers and just on Tuesday afternoon, the additional chief secretary spoke to the various Deputy Commissioners in the state who have assured cooperation and taken responsibility for organising and managing the exam, he said.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, the minister said that exams will be held in 97 centres at 127 places for 1,94,356 students across the state. For those coming from neighbouring states, arrangements for exam centres at border districts are being made.

The health department has drawn up an elaborate set of SOPs. While it mentioned 'online examinations' for COVID positive students, the minister quickly added that it was a mistake which would be rectified and that all students will be writing in pen and paper format.

"Admissions have started in all universities and degree colleges. There will not be a virus free month or day. So, exams are being  held in the interest of students and in accordance with the academic calendar," he added.

