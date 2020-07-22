STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cluster lockdown to be in force in seven wards of Shivamogga from Thursday

In a first, the Shivamogga City Corporation has adopted cluster lockdown in certain areas of seven wards that will be in force from Thursday.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:16 AM

Officials check documents of people crossing the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at the Attibele Toll Plaza, ahead of the lockdown.

Officials check documents of people crossing the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at the Attibele Toll Plaza, ahead of the lockdown. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a first, the Shivamogga City Corporation has adopted cluster lockdown in certain areas of seven wards that will be in force from Thursday.These areas will face a complete lockdown from 5 am on Thursday till 5 am, July 30. The district administration has already imposed a general lockdown from 2 pm to 5 am every day. The district, which used to report only two or three cases a day till recently, has seen cases jump to 20-25 daily over the last few days.

The cluster lockdown will be in force in seven wards of the city, especially old parts, as 87 of the 250 active Covid cases in the city are from Hale Shivamogga. City Corporation Commissioner Chidanand Vatare said, “Many primary and secondary contacts are turning positive and several deaths too were reported from the old parts. The city has 148 active containment zones and 25 of them fall in these seven wards. A meeting, headed by Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar, decided to impose the cluster lockdown in these wards.”   

Sivakumar said certain areas in these wards will be sealed and movement of people barred. “The existing lockdown from 2 pm to 5 am in the rest of the city will continue,” he said. There will be no commercial activities in these areas and people cannot enter or move out. Essential services will be open. Vegetable shops, groceries and fruit outlets can open from 5 am to 10 am.

