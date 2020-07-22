Govt decision to conduct KCET exam irks students

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government’s decision to go ahead with the KCET exams following the two-day high-level committee meeting, has fuelled anger among students. Even after Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan announced that CET-2020 will be held as per schedule, students who said they are mentally impacted by the decision amid the Covid-19 pandemic, questioned the logic.

“Travelling to centres can be dangerous at this time. From previous experiences, although taking precautions, transmission is very easy since it’s an airborne disease. And if we do contract Covid-19, we will be unable to take up future entrance exams like JEE and NEET,” said Ritika S, a student.

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), which has been protesting against conducting the examination, put out a public statement condemning the government’s decision. “The government should take responsibility if students and their families test positive,” said Dhruv Jatti, core team member of Bangalore Student Community.