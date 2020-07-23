STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP nominates Siddhi environmentalist as MLC in Karnataka, community rejoices

"I don’t know who is behind my nomination, but I thank everyone from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” said Shantaram Siddhi

Published: 23rd July 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Shantaram Siddhi

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Much to the delight of the Siddhi community in Uttara Kannada district, the BJP has nominated well known environmentalist Shantaram Budna Siddhi to the Upper House as a member of the Legislative Council.

The 55-year-old has participated in several environmental movements including the Appiko movement and Vrikshakalpa movement. Having worked in Vanavasi Kalyana and other tribal welfare organisation, he has been honoured with several awards.

Shantaram who leads a simple life expressed his happiness over the nomination to the upper house. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that it is a better and bigger responsibility for him now. “This is one responsibility which I never expected. I never even dreamt of becoming an MLC. I don’t know who is behind my nomination, but I thank everyone from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

On his priorities, he said that he will study what he can do for people for three months and then try to educate people (forest dwellers) to make their lives secure by resolving their problems. “We need to create awareness regarding their problems like creating title deeds to the land belonging to them so that they will not face threats of evictions,” he said, adding that he will also educate people on forest rights and other necessities.

The nomination of Shantaram has thrilled BJP cadre in the district. “This happens only in the BJP. We have time and again sent a message to the downtrodden communities and the people who work at the grassroot levels that their service will be recognised and rewarded. The Siddhi community was ignored all these years,” said Venkatesh Naik, President, district BJP unit.  

Siddhi community members rejoiced over the nomination. "Our people came here in the 12th century. But we remain unknown. We struggled for our identity. We requested many political parties to give us representation. This has been a good recognition. We thank the governments both at the state and Centre," said Diago Basthyav Siddhi, President Akhila Karnataka Siddhi Foundation Trust.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp