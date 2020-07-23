STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY keeps faith, AH Vishwanath could still be minister

However, he now has reason to smile. His literary pursuit has clinched him a place in the Council, thus keeping his ambition of becoming minister alive.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Finally, it is former minister and poet-politician AH Vishwanath’s pen that got him the political reward which had eluded him ever since the BS Yediyurappa government came to power. That, and his faith in the chief minister. In fact, there were many who wrote the epitaph of his political career after he failed to make it to the ministry and Legislative Council.

While leaders with rich resources, strong political connections and caste equations got ministerial berths for the rebellion that toppled the coalition government, Vishwanath was denied the same as he had lost the Hunsur assembly by-election. However, he now has reason to smile. His literary pursuit has clinched him a place in the Council, thus keeping his ambition of becoming minister alive. Vishwanath’s supporters, too, feel that justice has been done to veteran who was instrumental in bringing in the Yashaswini health insurance scheme and hot meals in schools.

Vishwanath, who has eight books to his credit, claimed that he was proud to be identified as a freelance author who has written on democracy, state and national politics, besides novels. He now plans to pen a book on his days in Mumbai, and record the truth and reason behind the change in guard. He terms it an important political development in the history of Karnataka politics. He had often claimed that he had confidence in Yediyurappa and that the Lingayat strongman would keep his promise.

“I am thankful to Yediyurappa who is known for keeping his word. It proves that he has not compromised on values, like others,” he said. The Chief Minister had reportedly called him on Tuesday night and told that he was nominated to the Council. Yediyurappa, who took the reins of Karnataka for the fourth time, took the risk of accommodating all 17 MLAs who had revolted against the Congress- JDS coalition government, and won the confidence of the high command, but remained helpless when it came to Vishwanath’s case. Now that the BJP has accommodated Vishwanath, he has the scope to become the party’s backward voice and be of great help in future, senior BJP functionary Mahesh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AH Vishwanath BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp