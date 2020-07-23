BSY keeps faith, AH Vishwanath could still be minister

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Finally, it is former minister and poet-politician AH Vishwanath’s pen that got him the political reward which had eluded him ever since the BS Yediyurappa government came to power. That, and his faith in the chief minister. In fact, there were many who wrote the epitaph of his political career after he failed to make it to the ministry and Legislative Council.

While leaders with rich resources, strong political connections and caste equations got ministerial berths for the rebellion that toppled the coalition government, Vishwanath was denied the same as he had lost the Hunsur assembly by-election. However, he now has reason to smile. His literary pursuit has clinched him a place in the Council, thus keeping his ambition of becoming minister alive. Vishwanath’s supporters, too, feel that justice has been done to veteran who was instrumental in bringing in the Yashaswini health insurance scheme and hot meals in schools.

Vishwanath, who has eight books to his credit, claimed that he was proud to be identified as a freelance author who has written on democracy, state and national politics, besides novels. He now plans to pen a book on his days in Mumbai, and record the truth and reason behind the change in guard. He terms it an important political development in the history of Karnataka politics. He had often claimed that he had confidence in Yediyurappa and that the Lingayat strongman would keep his promise.

“I am thankful to Yediyurappa who is known for keeping his word. It proves that he has not compromised on values, like others,” he said. The Chief Minister had reportedly called him on Tuesday night and told that he was nominated to the Council. Yediyurappa, who took the reins of Karnataka for the fourth time, took the risk of accommodating all 17 MLAs who had revolted against the Congress- JDS coalition government, and won the confidence of the high command, but remained helpless when it came to Vishwanath’s case. Now that the BJP has accommodated Vishwanath, he has the scope to become the party’s backward voice and be of great help in future, senior BJP functionary Mahesh said.