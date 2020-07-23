STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: With 400 cops under home quarantine, Chitradurga has a policing headache

Superintendent of police Radhika G is making all-out efforts to protect her personnel as well as mobilise them to fight COVID-19, besides posting them for other duties too

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By G Subash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Over 400 frontline cops in the district are under home quarantine due to COVID-19, leading to a shortage of personnel in the district. Superintendent of police Radhika G is making all out efforts to protect her personnel as well as mobilise them to fight COVID-19, besides posting them for other duties too.

The premises of the district armed reserve (DAR) have been sealed in the wake of two persons testing positive. Along with this, police stations in Hosadurga taluk (Srirampura, Hosadurga town and circle inspectors office) have been shifted to temporary facilities, while Rampura station in Molaklamuru and Chikkajajur police station in Holalkere have been sealed temporarily as seven cops tested positive for COVID-19. All the primary and secondary contacts of these cops are being put under home quarantine.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, police superintendent Radhika G said, "More than 400 police personnel and officers are under home quarantine as the respective stations located at Rampura, Srirampura, Hosadurga and Chikkajajur have been sealed in the wake of the cops testing positive."

During the survey conducted by the health department, 26 people were identified for tests and the report is awaited, she added.

Instead of consuming tea and coffee at police stations, cops have been directed to take kashaya made from dry ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, lavang and other herbs to boost their immunity. Along with this, ayush kits have also been distributed to all police personnel, she said.

"As the DAR comprising more than 400 people is out of service due to sealing down of the premises, we are planning to utilise our regular police force for bundobast (law and order) and COVID-19 duties. Their duties will be replaced by home guards, hence we have requested the district administration to permit us to use 200 home guards," she added.

"It is my duty to protect my personnel, hence every day officials have to undergo pulse meter tests to identify oxygen saturation levels in them. If it is below normal, they would undergo a COVID-19 test," she said. Radhika added that the health of the cops' families is also being monitored.

