STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Major boost to Uttar Kannada as Karwar airport gets green signal today

The original proposal by the Navy to have an airport for its fighter aircraft has been expanded so that civil aircraft can be operated from here.

Published: 23rd July 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tourists would be able to visit popular tourist attractions like Dandeli, Attiveri Bird Sanctuary, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Om Beach, Yana and Kudle Beach easily. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Business and tourism in the picturesque Uttara Kannada is set to have a major boost as the State Cabinet on Thursday gave the green signal to go ahead with an airport in Karwar district.

The original proposal by the Navy to have an airport for its fighter aircraft has been expanded so that civil aircraft can be operated from here. The site for the proposed airport is on 97.1 acres of land in Ankola Taluk between Alageri and Bhaviker villages.

“The Navy has agreed for the development of a civil enclave wit the operation of 70-seater ATR-72 flights only. In future, the runway will be expanded to 3,000 metres to handle wide-bodied aircraft like B737 and A320,” Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department told The New Indian Express,

The site is adjacent to NH-66 and Konkan Railway Line and this will help in creating a transport infrastructure hub at this site, Mohan pointed out. The site is also near the Belkeri Port, which will be developed as a major port in future.

District-in-charge Minister Shivram Hebbar told TNIE, “The airport will be a huge impetus to the economic growth of Uttara Kannada. Employment and business in the entire region will get a major impetus. Air connectivity from Karwar to different parts of the country will happen.” Speaking of much-improved air connectivity scenario in North Karnataka, Mohan said that both Kalaburgi and Bidar had airports presently while they are coming up soon in Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Karwar now.

“We are expecting good patronage for the new airport. Even during this COVID period, two pairs of flights operate from Bengaluru to Kalaburgi daily while one pair operates to Bidar,” he pointed out. When the airport gets operational, Karwar will serve as a counter magnet to Goa, Mohan said. Tourists would be able to visit popular tourist attractions like Dandeli, Attiveri Bird Sanctuary, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Om Beach, Yana and Kudle Beach easily.

Disaster management and medical emergencies too can be handled much better with air connectivity in place, the Principal Secretary said. The work will start by mid-2021 and the airport is expected to be in place by 2024. The cost will be borne by a joint venture company to be set up between the Government of Karnataka and the Airports Authority of India or the airport will be developed on a PPP basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karwar Karwar airport Karnataka government Karnataka tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp