Night of horror: Hospital staff protest in Belagavi after being attacked by miscreants

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The violent attack was unexpected. I was terrified and searching for a place to hide. When I tried to take shelter in a toilet, it was already full with other staff members hiding there. I had no place to hide,” said a nurse with fear still in her eyes, recalling the violence at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) on Wednesday night.

The nurse was sharing her nightmarish experience with The New Indian Express, while agitating along with other staff members of BIMS in Belagavi on Thursday morning. Hundreds of agitators protested in front of the BIMS administrative block, demanding security for them. Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath subsequently rushed to the spot to calm down the agitators. BIMS Director Dr Vinay Dastikop and other officials were also present.

The miscreants not only burnt ambulances and damaged other vehicles, but also pelted stones and ransacked the hospital premises, said the hospital staff. Some of the agitators recalled how the miscreants broke into the hospital, damaged the swab collection kiosk and attacked them. “All of us were running, trying to save ourselves. We cannot work in such an insecure atmosphere,” said one of them.

Hiremath said police are already in search of the miscreants. He assured that they will be nabbed and put behind bars immediately. “You are doing a fantastic job in fighting COVID-19 and whatever help is required for this will be facilitated to you. Your security will be our priority,” said Hiremath.

The medical staff maintained social distancing and discipline during the protest. The agitators calmly discussed the incident with higher authorities and withdrew the agitation immediately after the DC assured to provide security to them.