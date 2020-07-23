Tribal leader among 5 named for Council seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tribal leader from Yellapur and an Economics professor from North Karnataka have been nominated to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, along with former ministers A H Vishwanath, C P Yogeshwara and BJP Mahila Morcha state president Bharati Shetty.

A notification to this effect was issued from Raj Bhavan hours after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met Governor Vajibhai Vala to get his assent for the nomination of five candidates, including Shantarama Budna Siddi, the tribal leader who is also a member of the RSS since his college days, and Dr Talwar Sabanna, Professor of Economics at Rani Chennamma University, Belagavi.