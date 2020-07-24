STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite staff crunch, Kodagu’s discharge rate stays high

But while the college has senior and specialist doctors, they are few in number.

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A total of 120 doctor posts are lying vacant at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and the district Health and Family Welfare Department combined, and the district administration has invited tenders to fill them. But despite the staff crunch, Kodagu seems to be efficiently battling Covid-19, with over 180 patients being discharged following treatment.

Claiming that it is the coordination between the KIMS management and the health department that has enabled this, Kodagu DC Annies K Joy explained, “The medical college team has taken complete charge of the Covid Hospital.

But while the college has senior and specialist doctors, they are few in number. These doctors have to treat severe and moderate patients at the Covid Hospital.” Further, asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms admitted at the Covid Care Centre are treated by MBBS and Ayush doctors of the department. “A senior doctor from the medical college will, however, monitor the work of the junior doctors from the health department. We ensure that there is no pressure on our limited staff,” she added.

Meanwhile, since the cases – especially the asymptomatic ones with inter-district travel history – are increasing in the district, stress will be laid on home isolation to handle staff and bed shortage. “In Kodagu, most houses are located in good at a distance from each other. Hence, asymptomatic patients will be advised home isolation and their health will be monitored on a daily basis by final-year MBBS students of the medical college, who will report the same to the district surveillance office,” she explained.

Regarding the successful treatment of Covid patients in the district, Medical Superintendent of Kodagu District Hospital, Dr Lokesh, said, “Asymptomatic patients are being discharged, as per government guidelines, only if test results turn negative on the 10th day. A patient with cancer had tested positive and was admitted to the ICU, but our medical team successfully handled the case and similarly, three other patients who were admitted in the ICU have been discharged following successful treatment.”

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
